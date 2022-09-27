John Stamos Plays ‘Saget’ Guitar & Hugs Candace Cameron Bure At Emotional Bob Saget Tribute

John Stamos, 59, and The Beach Boys gave the crowd a special surprise during their on stage tribute to Bob Saget, who died of a head injury in Jan., this week. The actor welcomed his former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure, 46, to a special show he and the “Surfer Girl” crooners held at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK. It was an emotional moment for people on and off the stage and John, who plays his guitar called the “Saget,” took to his Instagram to share photos of the memorable night.

“Look who joined me and @thebeachboys @candacecbure !! on stage during our tribute to @bobsaget. She made me so happy! Was a special night. XOXOX,” he wrote in the caption. The post was met with many comments about missing Bob and the impact he made throughout his life. Some fans also praised John for keeping his memory alive.

The tribute comes after some cast members of Full House and other stars paid tribute to Bob with a special fundraiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was near and dear to his heart after his sister Gay died of the disease at age 47 in 1994. John, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Howie Mandel, Kevin Nealon, John Mayer, and more were part of the event as well as Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo. They posed for sweet photos on the carpet and took time on the stage to share stories, music, and love.

In addition to being a part of the tributes to Bob, the Full House cast celebrated the 35th anniversary of the legendary show on social media. Many of them posted epic photos and videos from their days on set, including a 1994 video, which can be seen below, that John shared of the cast hanging outside in San Francisco, CA, near where the outside shots, including the one of the Tanner family house, were filmed.

“In honor of the 35th anniversary of Full House, here is some never before seen footage from my private stash. Cast and crew if you see this, please share your memories of that day- and from my heart, THANK YOU!! I am so grateful to all the fans that have kept us in your hearts for 35 years. XOJS,” John wrote in the caption.