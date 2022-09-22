Jodie Sweetin Reveals Bob Saget’s Nickname For Her As She Shares A Sweet Memory Of Him

Jodie Sweetin, 40, took a walk down memory lane with HollywoodLife as she honored the late actor and her Full House costar Bob Saget at the annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine benefit for The Scleroderma Research Foundation, an organization Bob was quite vocal about supporting. In her EXCLUSIVE chat with HL on Sep. 21, 2022 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, she shared one of her favorite memories of Bob, who died unexpectedly in January of blunt head trauma. “I don’t know if I can ever pick out one favorite memory, but I will say, I spent weekends with Bob’s kids at his house growing up,” she recalled. “I got to know Bob as part of my family, not just as this celebrity or this bigger-than-life person.”

She continued, “And I’ll say the one thing I can always remember is a hug from Bob and him saying your nickname. He’d be like, ‘Oh, Jod,’ and he’d give me this hug and he’d lean down into it and I will always be able to remember what that hug felt like.” Clearly, Jodi and Bob were not just family on television, but family in reality.

Jodie also revealed that she always feel’s Bob’s spirit with her. “I have pictures of him all over my office from you know, Full House days and all that stuff, he’s always there,” she gushed. “I still haven’t gotten used to saying, Bob was, I still say Bob is.”

Bob has not just had a profound impact on Jodie, his beloved character of Danny Tanner helped the mom of two throughout her motherhood journey as well. When HollywoodLife asked what her favorite Danny Tanner lesson is, she replied, “End everything with a hug. And keep your room clean. As I’ve become a mom and gotten more, my kids are 14 and 12 now, and it’s just, keep your room clean. So I get it, I think I’m Danny Tanner in that regard.”

Turning her attention to the benefit, which is the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s signature fundraising event and has raised $25 million for the research of scleroderma, a disease that involves the tightening of the skin due to an overproduction of collagen, Jodie said Bob “deserves every bit of” the recognition he’s getting. “He has worked tirelessly for Scleroderma Research Foundation and done so much and I love seeing all these people come together and remembering what Bob was all about, which was helping others and creating this community that really helps each other,” she noted. Bob was on the board of the foundation and helped organize the event for 30 years.