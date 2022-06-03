John Stamos Shares Rare Photo Of Lookalike Son Billy, 4, As They Share A Laugh

John Stamos and his 4-year-old son Billy are having the best father-son moments together! The Fuller House star shared three sweet photos of them together on his Instagram Thursday reflecting on the small but tender moments he shares with his little one.

In the first shot, John sat with his boy on his lap in a garden as the two of them laughed together, looking happier than ever. He also included a sweet pic kissing his son on the head as Billy was wrapped up in a towel outside in the backyard.

“The little moments. The ‘micro-transactions’ that take place in between life’s big events. I like those the best,” John captioned the post.

John loves sharing some behind-the-scenes takes with his family, recently also sharing a sweet post about his wife, Caitlin McHugh, 35, to celebrate their 4th anniversary on Feb. 3. The 90s heartthrob took to social media to praise his other half for supporting him, especially following the loss of John’s close friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget on Jan. 9, 2022.

John teamed photos of the cute couple, who have been wed since 2018, at Disneyland with a reflection on their romance in the caption. Poking fun at their meet-cute, he wrote, “Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called ‘SVU Law and Order’, where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom- I already had 47 children, but wanted one more.”

John went on, talking about having son Billy, “It took me 7 years, but eventually, I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound and I’ve never been happier!” Remarking on how amazing Caitlin had been over the past few weeks since the loss of his friend, John added, “Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system- especially over the last three weeks! I love you forever Caitlin.”