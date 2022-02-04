John Stamos Honors Wife Caitlin On 4th Anniversary & Thanks Her For Support After Bob Saget Death

A fairy tale romance. The ‘Full House’ actor gushed about his wife in the Disney-themed anniversary tribute marking nearly half-a-decade together.

John Stamos, 58, raved about his wife Caitlin McHugh, 35, in a sweet Instagram celebrating their 4th anniversary on Feb. 3. The 90s heartthrob took to social media to praise his other half for supporting him, especially following the loss of John’s close friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget on Jan. 9, 2022.

John teamed photos of the cute couple, who have been wed since 2018, at Disneyland with a reflection on their romance in the caption. Poking fun at their meet-cute, he wrote, “Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called ‘SVU Law and Order’, where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom- I already had 47 children, but wanted one more.”

The pair would form their own family in time, welcoming a son in Apr. 2018. John went on, “It took me 7 years, but eventually, I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound and I’ve never been happier!” Remarking on how amazing Caitlin had been over the past few weeks since the loss of his friend, John added, “Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system- especially over the last three weeks! I love you forever Caitlin.”

Touching on the pictures, which showed the duo dressed in plush pink and blue onesies for a night out at Disneyland, John added, “This is us at #sweetheartsnight at [Disneyland] couple days ago- we had a magical night. Even though she made me dress as Stitch to her Angel. Happy wife, happy life!” along with the tag, #disneyafterdark.

John has been lucky to have Caitlin at his side following the loss of his good friend Bob at the start of Jan. The Big Shot actor had a touching message for “America’s Dad” during his funeral services on Jan. 14, calling him “My guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever”. Also there celebrating Bob’s life were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, David Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Judd Apatow, Kathy Griffin, John Mayer, and the late comic wife, Kelly Rizzo.