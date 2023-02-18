Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Reunites With John Stamos & ‘Full House’ Cast On Anniversary Of His Death

Bob Saget‘s widow, Kelly Rizzo, revealed she is still feeling the love and support from Bob’s Full House family one year after the beloved comedian and actor’s unexpected death. Taking to her Instagram for a Q&A recently, the food/travel blogger was asked if she’s still close to Bob’s co-stars from the beloved sitcom and she answered by sharing a photo of herself with John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin. “Love them dearly… this is when we got together last month for the 1 year anniversary,” Kelly captioned the snap.

In the photo, seen here, Kelly looked happy and healthy as she posed alongside Bob’s former co-stars. The photogenic group was all smiles during the fun-filled reunion, which included John’s wife, Caitlin.

In January, Kelly made a guest appearance on the Today Show to discuss her grieving process one year after the tragedy. “The missing him and the being sad about it doesn’t go away, but the grief now has really morphed into just this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together,” she said.

“When I look at the beginning of the year, of course I’m like, ‘This is the worst thing I and my family and Bob’s family and friends have ever gone through,’” she continued. “But then I’m also really trying to take from it what you can do to turn this into a positive experience because Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, then I want to use this experience in the same way.”

Around the same time, Kelly took to her social media to share a sweet tribute to Bob. “One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. But there is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable. I AM THE LUCKIEST. I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife,” she wrote alongside a sweet carousal of snaps of the couple. “I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance, and love. And that is why I will be forever grateful for him and all the endless love he gave me, until my last day.”

Bob died on January 9, 2022 at the age of 65 after suffering “head trauma” following his Jacksonville, Florida stand-up comedy show. An autopsy revealed he hit his head and died from bleeding in his brain. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” his family said in a statement to HollywoodLife.