Sara Echeagaray Gushes Over ‘Bond’ With John Stamos & Hopes Fans ‘Resonate’ With Mexican Background

Started from TikTok, now she’s here! Content creator Sara Echeagaray is making her acting debut in Disney+‘s Big Shot in the highly anticipated season 2, as Ava, alongside John Stamos. The rising star opened up about the incredible experience filming the series, as well as her “hopes” for fans to “resonate” with her Mexican heritage. “I remember watching Disney Channel growing up, and I was just like, Oh, my gosh, I want to be Hannah Montana!’ and I just remember seeing a lot of faces that just didn’t look like mine,” she explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I would love the audience to resonate with my background and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can see myself and her.'”

She continued, “It is possible, at the end of the day, to be able to pursue your dreams. I mean, I made it from nothing, I would say I had no money, no connections, no nothing. I didn’t know anyone. I was from a small town in Texas. I want the audience to know you can make it as long as you put your mind to it.”

When it comes to playing Ava, as fans may pick up, the character comes off slightly villainous, but Sara promises she is somewhat “misunderstood.” “She creates the drama! I’m excited for people to see so many sides and colors of Ava throughout the season. There isn’t just one tone of her, she doesn’t just bully everyone,” she explained. However, the actress admitted she enjoyed playing a role that is “the polar opposite” of her own bubbly personality. “I just tried to tap into the the stereotypical high school mean girl, but there’s also some side to Ava where she does mean well,” Sara added.

As for working with all-stars John Stamos and Yvette Nicole Brown, Sara couldn’t help but rave over her seasoned co-stars. “It was such a dream. They just would make you feel so comfortable,” she gushed. “Whenever you’re doing a scene with them, they were open to your choices, they were so interactive and it was great to watch how they work in front of a camera. I think it definitely rubbed off on me progressively through the season — you see me become more comfortable and build a chemistry with the cast.”

Throughout filming for Big Shot, Sara would take to her TikTok with BTS videos, a lot of times with the Full House star featured in them! “One day, he came up to me and just was like, ‘Hey, let’s film a TikTok!’ and I was like, ‘I like this guy’s energy!'” she laughed. “He’s just like a very grown child! He bonds with anyone, it was just so cool.”

@johnstamos Welcome @saraecheagaray to @Disney+ Big Shot S 2. She’s going to be an incredible addition! Plus she’s promises we’re going to do a lot of TickTock’s ♬ original sound – johnstamos

Big Shot’s season 2, starring Sara Echeagaray, is now out on Disney+!