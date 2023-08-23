Salma Hayek Slays Plunging Black Swimsuit With Platform Stilettos While Sipping Coffee In Sexy New Photo

Even sipping coffee, Salma Hayek looks incredible! The stunning Once Upon A Time In Mexico actress, 56, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to show off a plunging black swimsuit paired with sky-high platform heels just after her vacation in Mexico. She modeled the look in a lime green chair, shading herself from the morning light with a chic fedora and sunglasses while enjoying the morning java. “Who likes coffee?” she captioned the pic, along with its Spanish translation, “¿A quién le gusta el café?” Salma completed the post with coffee cup emojis.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star has 26.3 million followers on the platform, and some of them are famous. Sharon Stone took to the comments thread to gush, “You are a hot cup of Java lady,” along with heart eye and laughing emojis. Avatar star Zoe Saldana also weighed in on post, quipping, “I need to get me a pair of coffee Mugs like yours.” Even Facebook’s official account couldn’t resist commenting with, “not a like, but a love.”

Her latest photo follows a slew of jaw-dropping vacation looks during her Mexico getaway, including a teal blue one piece swimsuit and a sheer dress over a sexy string bikini. And the actress’s ageless beauty, it seems, comes with a flawless attitude about maturing. “I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working,” the House Of Gucci beauty told Glamour for a February interview.

“I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love,” she told the magazine. “I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.”

She also revealed that her erroneous impression that she’d stop working was both common and “unfair.” “Because I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine?” she marveled. “I did really feel it at the time, and it’s unfair.”