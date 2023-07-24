Salma Hayek, 56, Gives Barbie Vibes As She Rocks Plunging Pink Swimsuit With Husband On Vacation

Salma Hayek is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 56-year-old wore a plunging pink one-piece that channeled Barbie as she cuddled with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, in the pool.

Salma posted the photos with the caption, “Enjoyed the great blessings of sun water and love #grateful.” In the first photo, her husband’s back was to the camera as she jumped on top of him and cuddled his shoulder. In the second photo, she covered her wet face after she just got out of the water, and in the third photo, she posed with wet hair with one eye open as she showed off her incredible figure in the plunging pink swimsuit.

Salma has been on a roll when it comes to sexy photos on Instagram lately and just the other day, she celebrated National Bikini Day when she wore a patterned two-piece that put her toned figure on full display. She shared the stunning photo with the caption, “Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback.”

Aside from these gorgeous photos, she recently posted pictures of herself lying down in a sauna completely naked with just two tiny towels covering up her body.

Salma posted the photos with the caption, “Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek Sintiendo el poder curativo de la sauna y expulsando el estrés en esta #WorldWellbeingWeek.” In the photos, she was asleep in a sauna with her eyes shut as a tiny towel covered her chest while another covered up her private parts. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in the first photo and in the second, she showed off her toned legs.