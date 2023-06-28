Salma Hayek, 56, Strips Down & Covers Herself In Just A Towel While Lounging In Sauna: Photos



Salma Hayek embraced World Wellbeing Week when she posted photos of herself lying down in a sauna completely naked with just two tiny towels covering up her body. The 56-year-old looked peaceful and relaxed as she showed off her incredible figure in the slideshow.

Salma posted the photos with the caption, “Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek Sintiendo el poder curativo de la sauna y expulsando el estrés en esta #WorldWellbeingWeek” In the photos, she was asleep in a sauna with her eyes shut as a tiny towel covered her chest while another covered up her private parts. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in the first photo and in the second, she showed off her toned legs.

If there’s one thing we can count on when it comes to Salma it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy look and when she isn’t completely nude, she is usually dressed to the nines. Just the other day she attended the live screening of Black Mirror when she slayed in a sleeveless sequin Mary Katrantzou dress from the Resort 2023 collection. The plunging V-neck dress showed off ample cleavage and she accessorized with a pair of sky-high pink satin platform heels.

Aside from this look, she was recently on Good Morning America when she wore a black Missoni Resort 2024 ensemble featuring a fringed cutout skirt with a fitted black top and a black blazer on top. She accessorized her business look with a Balenciaga Hourglass bag, sunglasses, and a pair of super high Piferi XXELLE black platforms.