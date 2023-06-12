Salma Hayek, 56, Lounges On A Boat In A Bikini: ‘Adore Your Week’

Salma Hayek, 56, has gifted fans with another stunning bikini shot. She posted the gorgeous photo to her Instagram page on Monday, June 12, and looked like she was born to be with the sea in a light blue bikini. The House of Gucci actress seemed at ease as she lounged on the side of the boat with her hands above her head. She had her thick hair pulled back and protected her eyes with some black shades.

Salma relayed a message of encouragement in the caption of the photo. “Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious,” she wrote, referring to the cloud-filled skies around her. “Adore your week, No matter what it brings.”

Of course, Salma is no stranger to sharing a sizzling bikini snap on the ‘gram. She last posted some bikini pictures to her feed in April. The beautiful images showed her taking a dip in the ocean at sunset in a yellow two-piece. The sinking sun lit up the sky in vibrant shades of orange behind her and the water looked clear and inviting. The post also included a video of her fully submerging herself in the water. “Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean,” she captioned the post.

She most recently showed off some skin with a makeup-free selfie in which she embraced her wrinkles and gray hairs. Seen below, she gave fans and up-close-and-personal shot of her face that focused on her forehead and wrote, “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning.”

In 2021, the Desperado actress appeared on Red Table Talk and candidly spoke about her take on aging. “You can kick a** at any age,” she told host Jada Pinkett Smith. “You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age.”

“We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We’re not just here to make babies, we’re not just here to baby the man. We’re not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it’s almost like expiration date for the eggs means an expiration date for you as a woman,” she added. “It’s a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries.”