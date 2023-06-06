Salma Hayek, 56, Goes Makeup-Free As She Embraces Her ‘Many White Hairs & Wrinkles’ In New Photo

Salma Hayek is aging gracefully and not afraid to do so. The 56-year-old actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 6 to share an up close and personal selfie of her makeup-free face shortly after waking up. The pic, seen below, focuses on her makeup-free forehead and lightly graying hairline. “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” she captioned the beautiful post.

The House of Gucci actress was inundated with positive remarks in her comment section after sharing the unfiltered selfie. “Beautiful!” model Cindy Crawford wrote. Mexican actor Jesús Moré added, “Mexico’s pride in intelligence, beauty, and a unique sense of humor!!!” Meanwhile, several fans thanked Salma for being so real online. “Thank you for sharing! It helps all to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age,” one user commented. A second fan added, “And you still look beautiful thank you for sharing these kinds of messages so that you normalize the standards of beauty that you don’t have to be afraid to grow up is part of life.”

Of course, this is far from the first makeup-free selfie the stunning actress has shared online. Just one day before her super intimate selfie, Salma shared several makeup-free pics of herself interacting with animals in celebration of World Environment Day on June 5. The first image she posted, seen below, showed her natural skin as she pet a duck. Another photo in the carousel showed her bare-faced and face-to-face with what looked like a llama.

Earlier in the month, the Academy Award nominee shared another photo that appeared to be taken shortly after she got out of bed. The snapshot showed her standing next to a wall wrapped in a white robe. She seemingly had not a drop of makeup on her face and let her natural hair shine.

Salma shared her take on aging earlier this year while speaking to Glamour. “I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love,” she said, referring to her husband, François-Henri Pinault. Salma and the French billionaire tied the knot in 2009. “I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone,” she added.