Salma Hayek, 55, Slays In String Bikini & Beach Hat In Stunning New Photo: ‘Happy Monday’

Salma Hayek, 55, got her week off to a good start and was muy caliente while doing it. On Monday, August 15 the actress posted a photo on Instagram wearing a black string bikini that she accessorized with a floppy beach hat, and a pair of dark sunglasses. She draped herself with a black and white parka in the sext snap that she shared with her 21.6 million Instagram followers!

In the photo, Salma looked classy and confident as she walked toward the camera. She had her hands at her sides, separated from her enviable figure just enough to show her movie star presence. With one foot in front of the other, her stride was evident. She wore her black hair, which was wet, parted down the middle underneath of the black hat. Salma wore only one bracelet, which was a simple silver one. She didn’t wear shoes in the photo. Instead, her tan legs were kept barefoot. Looking closely, it appeared that Salma had her toes pedicured and painted white.

Salma was not the only gorgeous element to the photo, however. Behind Salma, the tropical landscape consisted of a vast blue ocean, which was far below the high sea wall fortress that Salma bestowed her presence upon. Palm trees swayed in the background. The walkway that she was trotting across seemed to be meticulously created by an architect, with sharp lines that were made out of white concrete slabs. It was obvious that this photo was taken at a lush location that was undoubtedly swanky!

As fans of the actress know, this is not the first time that she has appeared in a bikini on her social media. In a photo that she shared on her Instagram in June, Salma wore a gorgeous purple bikini. She appeared carefree and happy, with her arms raised above her head. In the snap, included above, Salma’s husband — French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, 60 — smiled as the two sailed along the ocean in their luxury yacht.