Salma Hayek Sizzles In A Purple Bikini While On A Sailboat With Billionaire Husband: Photos

Salma Hayek soaks up the sun in a series of new Instagram photos, celebrating a relaxing getaway with husband François-Henri Pinault while posing in a skimpy purple bikini.

June 7, 2022 9:56PM EDT
Salma Hayek
Image Credit: Ross Hodgson/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek is keen on showing off her absolutely stellar bikini bod, and we’re always here for it! The Like a Boss actress shared a series of three photos to her Instagram on Tuesday rocking a spicy, skimpy, pale purple bikini, dancing around with her arms up on the table of she and her family’s sailboat.

The 56-year-old was joined by her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 59, who was pictured on the side of her first photo. The actress aptly captioned her pics with the hashtags “#dancingontables” and “#sailboat,” celebrating she and her billionaire husband’s sunshine-soaked vacation.

The House of Gucci star shared additional angles of her boating adventure, turning toward the camera in a dancing pose, pointing to the lens and popping her left leg. Salma looked just as gorgeous from these other angles as well, showing off more of her curves from behind as she stood like a star in the sunshine.

In addition to rocking the boat (in the best way), Salma garnered a lot of attention for her stunning May cover shoot for Vogue Mexico, which also featured photos of her look-alike daughter Valentina, 14,

In photos you can see here, both mom and daughter sported matching Gucci logo looks and, further in the shoot, wore a a mix of prints and florals, looking casual, yet utterly stylish.

“We fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet,” Salma told the outlet. “Since she was little she never let me choose her clothes, and I always liked that.” Valentina then added that she doesn’t find as much excitement in designer labels.

“The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general I always wear what I like. I hardly notice the brand,” the teen said. “In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces.”

It’s no surprise Valentina is into fashion, considering how her father owns Kering, aka a designer and maker of luxury goods. Valentina was joined by both her parents during Paris Fashion Week recently, dressed to the nines at the Balenciaga show in pics you can see here.

