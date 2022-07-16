Salma Hayek Wears Sheer Top For Dinner With Tom Cruise & Husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek happily posed and with Tom Cruise and smiled as she mingled with the actor in London, England in her stylish top and a long gray skirt.

Salma Hayek, 55, looked gorgeous as she recently enjoyed a celeb-filled dinner in London, England! The actress rocked a black sheer top under a black jacket and long gray skirt during the outing, which also included actor Tom Cruise and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. She had her long wavy hair down and added black boots and a necklace to the look as she carried a black purse.

Salma Hayek, Tom Cruise
Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise pose in London. (BACKGRID)

At one point, the beauty stopped to smile and pose for a photo with Tom, 60, outside the dining location. Like her, he also looked great in a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and boots. Francois-Henri, 60, who was spotted sharing a laugh with his wife and the Jerry Maguire star, looked dashing in a black blazer over a white button-down top, dark blue pants, and black boots.

Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek, Tom Cruise, and Salma’s husband, Henri Pinault out in London. (BACKGRID)

Before Salma’s later dinner with Tom and Francois-Henri, she made headlines for hanging out with her other celebrity pal, Angelina Jolie. She was photographed spending time in Rome, Italy with the Girl, Interrupted star and two of her six kids, who she shares with ex Brad Pitt, and looked happy and relaxed. She had her hair pulled back and wore sunglasses as she chatted with the fellow actress outside.

One of Salma’s current acting projects is the upcoming film, Without Blood, which Angelina’s directing, so it’s not too surprising they were seen together. The flick is filming in Rome and both talents were also seen working on it near The Colosseum on June 22, after shooting in Puglia and Basilicata in Southern Italy. Angelina wrote the script based on the bestselling novel by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco.

When Salma’s not busy having star-studded dinners or acting in what’s sure to be big films, she’s wowing fans on social media. She showed off her incredible figure in a purple bikini, in a set of pics she posted to Instagram a month ago. She was aboard a sailboat and revealed she was “dancing” in the caption.

