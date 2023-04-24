Salma Hayek, 56, Rocks Yellow Bikini As She Takes A Dip In The Ocean To Feel ‘Renewed’

Salma Hayek stunned in a series of photos she shared on Instagram after she soaked up the salty water at sunset. See her gorgeous new post here.

April 24, 2023 8:44PM EDT
Salma Hayek bikini
Image Credit: Ross Hodgson/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek is getting more stunning with age. The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on April 24 to share a slideshow of sexy bikini pics that showed her taking a dip in the ocean at sunset, as seen below. Salma showed off her fit physique in a yellow tie-front bikini and looked at ease as she submerged herself in the water. “Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean,” she captioned the gorgeous photos.

Salma has been turning heads in more than swimsuits recently. Last month, she lit up the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12 in a shimmering floor-length silver dress. Her fitted Gucci dress featured a plunging neckline trimmed with black lace and she accessorized with Boucheron jewelry. She brought her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, as her date to the event and she shined in a layered lilac gown.

Salma Hayek daughter 'Vanity fair' Oscars Party
Salma Hayek poses with her daughter, Valentina, at the 2023 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party (Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

The mother-daughter duo arrived at the 95th Academy Awards in matching red ensembles earlier in the night. The Frida star rocked an orange gown that was covered in sequins, while Valentina looked beautiful in a strapless red gown. Before the night started, Salma showed off her silly side by enjoying a pre-Oscars sandwich with her dress on, but not zippered, as seen below. “Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first,” she captioned the clip.

Salma also dressed up with her daughter, whom she shares with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week in February. Francois owns Kering, which owns Gucci, so Salma and Valentina are like Gucci royalty. The Golden Globe winner rocked a bright blue dress with a sparkling silver firework and star design with a cutout that showed some skin. She paired the dress with some gold high heels and oversized sunnies as she walked out of her hotel. Valentina looked ready for business in a black leather midi skirt that had a blue button-down blouse tucked into it.

And before that, the House of Gucci actress donned an edgy leather look to the 2023 BRIT Awards. She showed off her curves in a figure-hugging corset paired with an asymmetrical skirt that appeared to be made out of a leather jacket. She added more dimension to her look with fishnets and platform combat boots. Salma is certainly dressing to impress in 2023!

