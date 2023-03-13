Salma Hayek Changes Into Sparkly Silver Dress For Oscars After-Party With Daughter Valentina, 15

Salma Hayek sparkled as she walked the red carpet with her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12. The actress, 56, and her daughter, 15, both looked glamorous as they changed into new outfits from their looks when they arrived for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The mom and daughter duo looked excited to attend the major event together.

Salma shimmered in a sparkling silver dress with a thin leg slit. The plunging gown had some black lace at the top, and she had a big smile on as she posed alongside her daughter. She also accessorized with some large silver rings for the event. Valentina rocked a strapless pink, plunging gown, and she held a silver purse as she posed with her mom. Besides the blonde hair, the teen looked so much like her mom!

The mother-daughter duo had changed from the matching red outfits that they wore when arriving for the main event. Similar to her dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the Frida actress rocked a sparkling, shoulder-less red gown with plenty of sequins on the skirt. Valentina sported a strapless red gown for the main event as well. Salma had also shared a short clip of herself walking on the red carpet on her Instagram with the caption “Swish swish swish,” referencing the dress’s dangling sequins.

Valentina is Salma’s only daughter with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, but she is also a step-mom to his three other children from previous relationships. Valentina has often joined her mom for a wide array of major events, and it’s clear the pair have a very special bond. Back in February, Salma brought Valentina and her step-daughter Mathilde, 22, to the Gucci show as part of the Milan Fashion Week, and it looked like the three ladies had a blast having a girl’s day.