Salma Hayek Sizzles In Red With Daughter Valentina, 15, On Oscars Carpet: Photos

Salma Hayek, 56, never disappoints with her gorgeous red carpet looks. The Mexican born actress wore a red sequin gown as she arrived at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12 in Hollywood, California with her daughter Valentina, 15. The sexy dress included a key hole, halter neckline that flowed into a snug bodice and a straight skirt with a small train, with sequins transitioning into a tinsel like effect. The raven haired beauty kept her hair in a beach wave. Valentina, who she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault, also looked absolutely gorgeous in red dress with a silver Gucci bag.

It was previously announced that the Once Upon a Time in Mexico star would be presenting at the annual red carpet event. She joins a lengthy list of A-Listers, including Antonio Banderas, Halle Bailey, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver.

Salma herself is an Oscar nominee for 2002’s Frida, which she also had a producer credit on. In the movie, she played iconic painter Frida Kahlo — earning her a nod in the Academy Award for Best Actress category. She also broke a record, becoming the first Mexican woman to earn the honor. Halle Berry took the top prize that year for Monster’s Ball, also breaking a record as Halle was the first-ever Black woman to win the award.

In an interview the following year with Oprah Winfrey, Salma revealed that while it was “great to be nominated” she was ultimately “happy when the whole thing was over.” She added, “[It’s] very tiring! The parties, the makeup, the hair. I just wanted to stay home and read or watch TV,” to The Oprah Magazine in Sept. 2003.

She also revealed she “didn’t know” if she was going to win or not. “I didn’t know. I said to myself, ‘Why not?’ It could be me just as well as it could be anyone else. Except for an award in Germany [the Golden Camera award for best international actress], I hadn’t yet won any of the awards for which I was nominated [British Academy Film and Television Award, Chicago Film Critics Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award], so I thought, ‘Maybe this is the one I’ll get.’,” she explained.

“I wanted to win it for one specific reason—to send the Oscar to the Frida Kahlo House in Mexico, where Frida herself once lived. It’s going to bring a tear to my eye now,” she also shared. “I wanted every Mexican who walked into that museum to remember that what motivated me to make this movie, to dream this dream, had everything to do with where I came from—and I didn’t stop dreaming until I finished the film. But the dream was the movie, not the Oscar. But I figured the Oscar would be a good reminder, for Mexico, you know?”