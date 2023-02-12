Salma Hayek, 56, Sizzles In Black Leather Bustier Dress At BRIT Awards: Photos

Salma Hayek looked sensational in a black leather dress as she arrived at the BRIT Awards! The actress, 56, opted for a bustier style dress with mesh details on top and an asymmetrical skirt revealing a pair of fishnet tights as she posed at the event on Saturday, Feb. 11. She accessorized with a bold knot necklace that appeared to be made of pavé diamonds as she smiled for the cameras, also showing off her smokey eye shadow, crimped hair and glowing skin!

Upon closer look, it appears that the skirt component of the look was actually a repurposed leather jacket for a motorcycle vibe, styled into a peplum. She finished the look with a biker-approved pair of black leather platform boots, looking like the ultimate cool girl. Her husband François-Henri Pinault was also present on the carpet with her.

It’s no surprise to see the Mexican-born star looking so good, as she’s previously teased that she works to stay in shape — but not with traditional exercise. “I don’t have time to exercise, I am working…I’ve had some 20-hour days,” she’s she said to PEOPLE magazine in Dec. 2020 about whether or not she has a strict fitness routine. While hitting the gym for a sweat session may not be on her schedule, she does have a secret to how she stays looking so fit!

“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” she revealed to the magazine. “So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles,” Salma also added. Beyond that, she’s also a fan of restorative yoga, taught by the same woman. “She taught me to tone my muscles without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”