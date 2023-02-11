Shania Twain Goes Back To Brunette Highlighted Hair After Blonde Makeover At BRIT Awards: Photos

Shania Twain, 57, is back to being a brunette after temporarily going blonde and red. The singer showed up to the 2023 BRIT Awards in London, England on Saturday with brown hair as she posed on the red carpet. She also wore an eye-catching yellow dress and jewelry that included silver earrings, a silver necklace, and bracelets.

Although Shania showed up to the popular award show, she’s not scheduled to present or perform. The beauty is most likely there to promote her new album, Queen of Me. She was all smiles as she posed confidently for cameras and even had her nails painted yellow and black to match her dress.

Before Shania attended the BRITs, she attended an afterparty for the 2023 Grammy Awards last week. Her hair was long and bright red during the appearance and she wore another epic outfit that included a black jumpsuit and black boots. She also attended the actual ceremony earlier that night in a sequined black and white polka dot suit with a matching long hat.

Shania went blonde for a Republic Records event right before the Grammys as well. She also flaunted the new tresses during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which was taped the same day. She added a silky orange outfit to go along with the hair makeover.

Shania’s colorful locks didn’t start there, though. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” crooner stepped out with pink hair last month. She was in New York City, NY and promoting Queen of Me when she wowed crowds with the bubblegum look and fans seemed to love it. A long black leather coat and boots topped off the new style.

Shania’s been experimenting with hair colors since the release of the music video for her song “Waking Up Dreaming” in Sept. She told the BBC how she’s a daydreamer and wants to have fun with it. “It’s all about escapism. I’m definitely one of those daydreamers – it’s a lot more fun to dream while you’re awake and makeup what it is you might want to be,” she said. “I want to be a rockstar. I want to be Prince, I want to be Cyndi Lauper, I want to be all these fun crazy things that I’ve never done and all these fashion things I’ve never done.”