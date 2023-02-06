Shania Twain, 57, Slays In Black Leather Jumpsuit For Grammys After-Party



After taking the Grammys by storm, Shania Twain headed to the Grammys after-party where she looked fabulous in a fitted black leather jumpsuit. The 57-year-old rocked the sexy one-piece while her long red hair was down and pin-straight.

Shania’s black crushed leather jumpsuit featured silver zippers on the bodice while her tiny waist was cinched in. She accessorized her look with a pair of black patent leather platform boots and gorgeous glam. The highlight of Shania’s outfit was without a doubt her bright red hair that was down and straight, ending at her waist She topped her hairstyle off with front bangs that covered her forehead and she tied her look together with a smokey eye, voluminous lashes, and a glossy nude lip.

Earlier that night, Shania hit the red carpet wearing a black and white polka dot suit with black sequins and a matching witch hat. Shania’s suit featured a fitted blazer with a plunging black corset top underneath that revealed ample cleavage. She tucked the corset into a pair of tight, high-waisted silk trousers with wide legs. Shania accessorized with a matching, tall witch hat, and her bright red long hair. A bold red lip and a diamond choker necklace tied her quirky look together.

After hitting the red carpet, Shania rocked yet another quirky outfit. This time, she threw on a black blazer mini dress that was fitted on the waist and had a blue and red striped skirt on one side with a pleated black skirt on the other. Beneath the mini dress, she wore a sheer white, long-sleeve button-down shirt with a black bowtie, a diamond necklace, and a Boite de Nuit Clutch.