Tim McGraw Performs Acoustic Rendition Of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’: Watch

Tim McGraw paid tribute to his fellow country star Shania Twain with a stunning acoustic rendition of her 90s hit “You’re Still The One,” and you’ve got to see the video to believe it. In a Friday, February 3 video posted to his Instagram, Tim and Pal Bob Minner performed the romantic new version, with the country icon, 55, rocking a white button-down shirt, cowboy hat, and jeans. “[Bob] and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago,” he captioned the video. “Always been a big fan… can’t wait to listen to the new album!!” He completed the post with a hashtag for #Shaniatwain. Over the video, he affectionately referred to her as “the one and only.”

Shania herself jumped into the comments section to react. “Gorgeous!!” she wrote, alongside a smiling face emoji surrounded by hearts. Actress Octavia Spencer quipped, “Gonna need y’all to record that one!” Plenty of the singer’s 3.3 million fans were impressed with his youthful looks. “How is it that men get better with age?! ❤️ beautiful voice,” remarked one,” while another wrote, “God bless does he age?” One fan had a pointed suggestion for Tim and his wife of over two decades, Faith Hill. “Make it a duet of you and Faith while slow dancing!” they commented.

Shania’s pals clearly know that her comeback in something special; and it comes after enormous personal setbacks. Her new album, “Queen Of Me,” is all about empowerment. “Self-empowerment is about managing your mindset,” she told the AP in a new interview, per ABC News. Controlling your own mood. Your frame of mind. It just turned into ‘Queen of Me.’ I’m my own boss. I’m the boss of me. I have to tell myself how to think. What to think. It became the theme of the whole album. It ended up representing that uplifting mode of myself.”

The album comes after a 2018 throat surgery to deal with the effects of Lyme disease. Now, the 57-year-old singer says she isn’t worried about criticism. “I just am not afraid of the criticism,” she said. “I’m there for the people that are embracing me for who I am. I will get out there and do my best to make everybody happy, as I always do.”