Shania Twain, 57, Slays In Corset Bodysuit & Sheer Dress For Sexy ‘InStyle’ Cover: Photos

Shania Twain has been taking the world by storm lately with her upcoming album, Queen of Me, being released on Feb. 3, and she proved that with her latest cover of InStyle magazine. The 57-year-old graced the cover of the “Everybody’s In” special issue when she rocked a black gown with a massive sculptural skirt and a corset bodice that had a plunging neckline.

Shania’s cover photo was gorgeous but the inside shots were even better. One of our favorite photos from the shoot pictured Shania wearing a bright orange Diesel dress that zipped down the entire front and she chose to go braless underneath, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the dress with skintight white Diesel boots and Sophie Buhai rings.

Another one of our favorite photos pictured Shania in a completely see-through nude David Koma mini dress that revealed her underwear beneath the thin skirt. On top of the mini dress, she rocked a leather Luar jacket and she topped her look off with over-the-knee metallic Tamara Mellon boots and Sophie Buhai earrings.

As if Shania’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, the singer rocked a skintight black Agent Provocateur corset that had a low-cut, underwire bra and buttons down the front. She put her long, toned legs on full display in a pair of sheer black Wolford tights and she topped her look off with massive spiral ONRUSHW23FH sleeves, platform bedazzled Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Panconesi earrings.

Last but certainly not least was Shania’s head-to-toe pink ensemble. She rocked an oversized fluffy pink Lùchen dress with a matching baggy Lùchen jacket on top and tied her look together with metallic gold Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a Diesel bag, Panconesi earrings, MARA Paris rings, and hot pink hair.