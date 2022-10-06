Tim McGraw Wishes His ‘Girl’ Faith Hill A Happy 26th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Video

Happy anniversary to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! The country music icons celebrated 26 years of marriage on Thursday, October 6. To mark the occasion, Tim, 55, posted a throwback clip of him and Faith, 55, in the music video for their romantic ballad “I Need You,” and he gushed about his wife in a loving caption celebrating their special day.

The video featured the two singers sitting across from each other in a candlelit room and sharing a microphone, and then photos of the two sharing the stage and kissing were flashed across the screen. “Wow, 26 years!

Happy anniversary to my girl!! I love you baby, @FaithHill,” he wrote in the caption with the clip.

The couple also received a number of compliments and shows of love from fans and friends in their comments. Rita Wilson even commented to congratulate the pair on 26 amazing years of marriage. “Happy anniversary lovebirds,” she wrote.

Tim and Faith tied the knot back in 1996, and the couple has three beautiful daughters together: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20. Both Gracie and Audrey have shown interest in following in their parents’ footsteps and pursuing careers in entertainment. Tim has revealed that Maggie has a strong interest in Marine biology.

Tim always celebrates his marriage to Faith on their anniversary. When the couple hit 25 years together, the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer posted a sweet video of two of them, where he revealed how he proposed to Faith. He revealed he asked her while they were looking in a mirror together at a music festival. When he came back after performing, he said that she’d written a yes in lipstick on the mirror. “It was the best day of my life, that’s for sure,” he said.

Nearly 30 years into their marriage, Tim and Faith still look like they have a bunch of fun together. The couple were all smiles at the UK launch event for Paramount+ in London back in June. When Tim celebrated his 55th birthday back in May, Faith shared a throwback photo of the two of them in a bathtub together and asked her husband if he wanted to have a “date tonight” for his day.