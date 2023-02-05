Shania Twain Rocks Sequin Polka Dot Suit, Tall Hat & Bright Red Hair At Grammy Awards

Shania Twain has been on a roll lately and her latest look for the 2023 Grammy Awards was absolutely gorgeous. The 57-year-old slayed the red carpet when she wore a black and white polka dot suit with black sequins, a matching witch hat, and bright red hair.

Shania’s suit featured a fitted blazer with a plunging black corset top underneath that revealed ample cleavage. She tucked the corset into a pair of tight, high-waisted silk trousers with super wide legs. Shania accessorized with a matching, tall witch hat and bright red long hair with front bangs. A bold red lip and a diamond choker necklace tied her quirky look together.

Shania has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately to promote her new album, Queen of Me. Just the other day she graced the cover of InStyle magazine when she rocked a black gown with a massive sculptural skirt and a corset bodice that had a plunging neckline.

One of our favorite photos from the shoot pictured Shania wearing a bright orange Diesel dress that zipped down the entire front and she chose to go braless underneath, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the dress with skintight white Diesel boots and Sophie Buhai rings.

Another one of our favorite photos pictured Shania in a completely see-through nude David Koma mini dress that revealed her underwear beneath the thin skirt. On top of the mini dress, she rocked a leather Luar jacket and she topped her look off with over-the-knee metallic Tamara Mellon boots and Sophie Buhai earrings.