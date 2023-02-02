Shania Twain, 57, Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Shania Twain has gone blonde! The 57-year-old singer debuted her hair makeover as she attended a Republic Records event ahead of the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in images published by Page Six. Her hair was noticeably lighter than her usual brunette highlighted look, as well as her recent pink ombré style that she was rocking on recent red carpets as well as a mohawk for InStyle. She opted to wear the lightened locks straight and center parted as she posed for photos at the soirée.

The hair perfectly matched the rest of Shania’s look, which included a silky orange dress with a button up style and collar. She threw on a leather trench coat over top. Her accessories were on point too, with a burgundy leather bag, and a pair of silver and gold diamond encrusted drop earrings. She also sported a stunning green ring with a brown colored stone on her right hand.

In her conversation with InStyle, the Canadian-born star opened up about being more open to changing her look and being experimental. “I’m way more fearless than I would’ve been [before]. Years ago, I would’ve been more conscientious about, ‘Is this too over-the-top?’” the mom of Eja Lange, now 21, said to the publication. “I’m more adventurous now and I’m just excited about what is new and what I can experiment with. I just love fashion for that,” she confessed.

Her latest appearance was just two days ahead of her highly anticipated sixth album, Queen of Me, which is set to drop on February 3, 2023. Her last album, Now, was released in 2017. The latest project also marks her first project not to be released under label Mercury Nashville, who she was signed with for 29 years.

During a chat with Hoda Kotb about her new album, she said she is enjoying the process of “enjoying the search” for the true Shania. “It couldn’t be more fitting for where I’m really at in my own mind,” she said of her new music. “I’m responsible for myself. I take the good with the bad.”