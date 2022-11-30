Shania Twain Makes Rare Appearance At Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Photos

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a glam country star ringing in the season! Shania Twain stunned at the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lightning Ceremony in Washington D.C., and her rare appearance even included a performance! In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the country goddess absolutely slayed in a long A-line black fur coat and matching hat as she took the stage, with President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden happily looking on. Shania glowed for the outdoor performance on Wednesday, November 30, accessorizing with black fur mittens, and styling her hair in luxurious, long brunette waves. She added gold earrings and platform boots to complete the eye catching and festive look.

The “Any Man Of Mine” singer wasn’t the only star to light up the event. West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, rapper LL Cool J, Joss Stone, The Estefans, and more also took the stage to celebrate the season. Ariana stunned in a white dress with a matching white coat and fur scarf, while Joss wore a lavish red mermaid style gown with matching satin gloves. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, were also reportedly seen at the event, which will air on December 11 at 8:00 PM EST on CBS.

While Shania’s performance was indeed rare, she recently opened up about why she decided to show a lot more skin for a photo for her new album Queen of Me. Shania was pictured wearing some mud, and nothing else, in the racy pic. “I’m going to feel and show that I feel comfortable in my own skin,” she said during a conversation with TalkShopLive. “Queen of Me is all about being the boss of myself. And taking responsibility for what I put out there, what I project. And my truth, as I get older, which I wish I had this truth when I was younger, is just to feel more — less apologetic for how I am, how I look, less affected by other people’s criticism.”