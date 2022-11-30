Shania Twain Makes Rare Appearance At Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Photos

The country icon wore a lavish black fur ensemble as she took the stage at the National Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday!

November 30, 2022 10:54PM EST
Shania Twain
Shania Twain poses for a portrait at her Manhattan hotel, in New York. Twain will begin a new residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, starting in December 2019 Music Shania Twain, New York, USA - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain 'I Still Believe' special screening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Mar 2020
New York, NY - Shania Twain looks elegant in a metallic blue dress and holding an umbrella. Shania looks great as she braves the rain on the NYC morning. Pictured: Shania Twain BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a glam country star ringing in the season! Shania Twain stunned at the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lightning Ceremony in Washington D.C., and her rare appearance even included a performance! In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the country goddess absolutely slayed in a long A-line black fur coat and matching hat as she took the stage, with President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden happily looking on. Shania glowed for the outdoor performance on Wednesday, November 30, accessorizing with black fur mittens, and styling her hair in luxurious, long brunette waves. She added gold earrings and platform boots to complete the eye catching and festive look.

Shania Twain
Shania Twain (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)

The “Any Man Of Mine” singer wasn’t the only star to light up the event. West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, rapper LL Cool J, Joss Stone, The Estefans, and more also took the stage to celebrate the season. Ariana stunned in a white dress with a matching white coat and fur scarf, while Joss wore a lavish red mermaid style gown with matching satin gloves. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, were also reportedly seen at the event, which will air on December 11 at 8:00 PM EST on CBS.

Shania Twain
Shania Twain (Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock)

While Shania’s performance was indeed rare, she recently opened up about why she decided to show a lot more skin for a photo for her new album Queen of Me. Shania was pictured wearing some mud, and nothing else, in the racy pic. “I’m going to feel and show that I feel comfortable in my own skin,” she said during a conversation with TalkShopLive. “Queen of Me is all about being the boss of myself. And taking responsibility for what I put out there, what I project. And my truth, as I get older, which I wish I had this truth when I was younger, is just to feel more — less apologetic for how I am, how I look, less affected by other people’s criticism.”

