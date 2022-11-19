Joe & Jill Biden Attend Granddaughter Naomi Biden’s Wedding: See Photo

View gallery Image Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill were a proud “Nana and Pop,” as their granddaughter Naomi, 28, married her husband Peter Neal, 25, at the White House on the South Lawn on Saturday, November 19 in front of 250 guests. The grandparents looked happy to celebrate their eldest grandchild and new grandson-in-law in the first photo released as they smiled in a photo with the newly married couple. Joe opted to wear a navy blue suit with a tie, while Jill was gorgeous in a teal shade wool coat as she sweetly put her arm around Peter’s. Naomi, of course, stunned in a long sleeved gown with a tulle skirt.

Naomi and Peter got engaged in September 2021, announcing that he’d popped the question on each of their respective Instagram Profiles. Naomi announced that her grandparents were generously letting the couple have their special day at the historic presidential residence in an April tweet. “Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead,” she wrote.

It’s clear that Naomi shares a special bond with her grandparents. She’s been seen spending lots of time with both grandparents, whether it was for them to spend time together at the White House, following family functions, or to help the president and first lady hand out candy on Halloween.

Peter and Naomi are only the 19th couple to ever get married at the White House. The first wedding was held their in 1812, but the most recent prior union was actually when Joe was the Vice President to then-President Barack Obama. White House photographer Pete Souza married his wife Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in October 2013, according to White House History.

While many details about their wedding have been kept secret, some details have been reported including that the couple hired Bryan Rafanelli, who planned Chelsea Clinton’s wedding, according to The New York Times. Jill’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander shared that the Biden family would cover the cost in a statement to The Times. “Consistent with other private events hosted by the first family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House,” she said.

Before the ceremony, it seems clear that the couple have enjoyed spending time at the White House. Naomi posted a video of the two of them showing off some dance moves (maybe wedding practice) at the White House in September. Peter shared photos of the pair from the same event and joked that they were “tiny dancers” on Instagram.

Naomi is the Bidens’ eldest granddaughter. She is the oldest child of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. Besides Naomi, the exes share two more daughters. Hunter has another daughter (born in August 2018) from a previous relationship and another son Beau (born in March 2020) from his current marriage to Melissa Cohen.