Joe Biden, Wife Jill & Their Granddaughter Hand Out Candy At The White House On Halloween: Photos

President Joe Biden, 79, and First Lady Jill Biden, 71, got in the Halloween spirit with their granddaughter Naomi on Monday night when they handed out candy to kids dressed up in costumes outside the White House. The trick-or-treaters were children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members and looked thrilled to be getting sweets from the politicians. It rained during the visit, but that didn’t stop them all from enjoying the festivities of the spooky holiday.

Joe didn’t appear to be in costume during the memorable moment as Jill showed off a butterfly costume that included turquoise wings. She also added a blonde wig with purple streaks and had on a hunter green outfit that consisted of a button-down long-sleeved top, pants, and heeled boots. Naomi was also dressed as a butterfly with pink and blue wings and added a pink wig and all black outfit to her look.

The White House looked like a Halloween dream during the appearance of America’s first family. It was decorated with several pumpkins, fall trees, and cardboard structures made to look like houses with lit windows. At one point, Joe was seen taking selfies with some of the families who visited as he kept warm in a dark blue coat, black pants, and a baseball cap.

Some of the costumes the children wore included the Halloween franchise’s main killer, Michael Myers, an astronaut, a fireman, a cowboy, a chef, and more. Joe was spotted reacting to each costume in a different way, which included being scared for the scary costumes, and he even appeared to salute the child dressed as an astronaut. He also took to Twitter to share a photo from the trick-or-treating along with the caption, “Happy Halloween!”

Joe, Jill, and Naomi’s Halloween appearance is the first time they’ve celebrated the holiday in such a way. Since Joe was in Europe on Halloween last year, he didn’t get a chance to greet Americans for the fun night. In addition to the first family, treats were reportedly distributed by representatives from the Department of Education, Department of Transportation, NASA, United States Secret Service, Peace Corps, White House Fire Brigade and White House staff among others.