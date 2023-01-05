Shania Twain Debuts Pink Hair Makeover While Holding Hands With Husband Frederic In NYC

Shania Twain has been busy promoting her new album, Queen of Me, and she looked amazing when she showed off a new pink hair makeover on Jan. 5. The 57-year-old was the special guest on the Today Show when she had her new bubblegum pink hair down in waves with front bangs.

Shania was out in NYC with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud when she rocked a tight black turtleneck tucked into a high-waisted white midi skirt that was slit in the front revealing her tight black leather knee-high boots. While on the Today show, Shania pulled her new pink hair into a low ponytail that was fastened with a knot made of her hair while her front bangs covered her forehead.

Shania’s pink hair is a complete 180 from her usually brown highlighted hair. However, she managed to pull off her new look and it perfectly coincides with her new album which is all about “queen energy.” Ever since Shania released her new music video, for her single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” off the album, she has been experimenting with funky new looks.

For the music video, she looked like a rockstar when she wore bright pink hair with bright green and yellow lashes. She rocked a sequin yellow and green jumpsuit with a massive cutout on the chest. Her look in the video was completely different than what she usually wears and in an interview with BBC, she revealed the reason behind her look in the video, admitting, “It’s all about escapism. I’m definitely one of those daydreamers – it’s a lot more fun to dream while you’re awake and makeup what it is you might want to be. I want to be a rockstar. I want to be Prince, I want to be Cyndi Lauper, I want to be all these fun crazy things that I’ve never done and all these fashion things I’ve never done.”