Salma Hayek, 56, Celebrates National Bikini Day By Rocking Two-Piece In The Pool: Photo

National Bikini Day was July 5, and Salma Hayek had to mark the occasion with her own bikini photo. She did not disappoint! “Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

The 56-year-old actress stunned in a printed string bikini as she took a dip in the pool. She made sure to note that this is a recent photo. Looking fabulous as always, Salma!

The Frida actress has been living her best life this summer. From hitting the sauna and “sweating out the stress” to playing with her dogs to lounging on a boat in a bikini, Salma is relaxing and making the most of these steamy days. “Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings,” Salma told her 25 million Instagram followers on June 12.

Over the last several years, Salma has been dabbling in various acting roles, including an episode of Black Mirror, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and House of Gucci. She’s been embracing everything from drama to comedy to TV.

“I’m at a place in my life where I don’t think my sexuality is the only thing that’s appreciated anymore,” she told GQ. “But if it was, I wouldn’t care, because I’ve built enough respect around me from the people that really matter that I feel seen beyond that.”

She also makes sure to encourage and inspire younger Hollywood talent. The Eternals actress recently penned a sweet note to a few of Hollywood’s rising Latina stars. “I’m always inspired when I hang out with the brilliant new generation of Latina actresses, they inject me with strength and inspiration. #latinopride #sisterhood @camilamorrone @alexademie @jennaortega,” she wrote on Instagram. Jenna Ortega responded, “Thank you so much for all that you do and for paving the way.”