Salma Hayek Slays Sheer Dress & String Bikini On The Beach In Sexy New Vacation Photo

Salma Hayek, 56, looked like she was in heaven while sipping a coconut beverage poolside in a sheer coverup and bikini! In the photo, shared via Instagram on Friday, August 18, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress held the coconut to her lips while raising her left arm high above her head. She wore a green and hot pink sheer dress over a sexy maroon bikini as she posed poolside, an entire sparkling ocean behind her. Salma let her luscious, naturally curly locks hang free around her shoulders for the gorgeous vacation pic.

The mom of one didn’t caption the pic, but many of her 26.3 million followers couldn’t contain themselves and took to the comments thread to react. “Hotter than the sun she stands in front of,” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “Ok queen where is that beautiful beach throw from?! It’s so pretty.” A third remarked, “So happy to see you living your best life, mama,” alongside a burning flame emoji.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star is famous for her seemingly eternal beauty. But in a 2017 interview, she revealed a surprisingly minimalist approach to self-care. ““It’s my natural color, and it’s my natural white hairs,” she told The New York Times of her hair. “One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it. I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life.”

As for her gorgeous physique, she’s also revealed details of how she achieves and maintains it — and that evidently doesn’t include dieting. “I don’t like to diet and I’m not good at it,” she once said on her Cooler Cleanse website. She also employs an unexpected emphasis on posture to keep fit.

“Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn’t develop that,” she told PEOPLE, via Marie Claire. She then revealed how she’s been coached to constantly be working her muscles. “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles,” she told the outlet.

“It’s restorative yoga. She taught me how to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”