Salma Hayek, 56, Rocks Bright Yellow Bikini For Scuba Diving: Photo

Salma Hayek, 56, is having the summer of a lifetime! The Academy Award nominee took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to share a cute selfie of herself in a bright yellow bikini top following a scuba diving excursion. In the photo, she posed with her instructor, Martina Engel, as they smiled and drank what appeared to be matching beers. They still had their wetsuits on their bottom halves. “Hanging out with my favourite dive master,” Salma captioned the post.
In a second photo, Salma and Martina sat on a bench and ate some oranges following their scuba diving voyage. Salma looked right at home as she bit down on a piece of orange and had one foot comfortably positioned on the bench, and one on the floor. Her bright red toenails stuck out in the picture, as her wetsuit was mostly black and dark blue.
Salma has been serving up swimsuit posts all summer long. Her last came two weeks ago, in which she posed while donning a magenta one-piece in a pool brought to life by the sunshine above. “Enjoyed the great blessings of sun … water … and love,” the House of Gucci actress captioned the July 23 post. The first pic in her post, as seen below, showed her getting rough in the water with her husband, businessman François-Henri Pinault.
Before that, Salma shared a busty workout video of herself wearing a patterened two-piece in a pool to celebrate gaining 25 million followers on Instagram. “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you,” she began in the caption. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most … here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support.”
The video, seen above, had fans — and even rapper Drake — drooling over Salma. “Let’s get her to 50M asap,” he boldly commented beneath the video.
Salma has displayed more intimate parts of her body over recent months, such as her wrinkles and gray hair. Aside from being body-confident beauty, the Like a Boss actress has become known as an advocate for loving the skin you’re in at any age. For instance, in June, she posted a super up-close selfie that showed some gray hairs along her hairline and her bare forehead without any makeup on it. “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” she captioned the pic.
In 2021, the Grown Ups actress spoke about her positive outlook on aging during an appearance on Red Table Talk. “You can kick a** at any age,” she told host Jada Pinkett Smith. “You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age.”Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.