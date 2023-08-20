Salma Hayek Wears Blue Swimsuit As She Stays Cool With A Cocktail In Mexico: Photos

Salma Hayek, 56, shared a snap from her Mexico getaway! The Frida actress wore a turquoise blue one piece swimsuit from Gucci as she went for a dip in her latest Instagram post, shared on Saturday, August 19. She smiled with her slicked back hair as she held onto a cocktail, declaring, “Margaritas taste better in Mexico” along with a Mexican flag emoji for her native country. The actress also added a pair of black shades to her vacation look.

Salma’s 26 million followers were loving the photo, as they showed some love with plenty of “likes” and comments. “It must be so , if you are saying!” one wrote, in reference to her margarita comment. “You’re so beautiful” another penned, while a third commented, “enjoy your vacation salma you deserve it.”

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star has been posting up a storm from her Mexico trip all week, giving fans a glimpse of her luxurious trip and stunning looks — many of which are Gucci, as her husband François-Henri Pinault is the CEO of Kering, which is Gucci’s parent company. On August 18. she wore a sheer pink and green dress over a burgundy bikini as she sipped out of a coconut. The scenery looked like paradise as the ocean could be seen behind her, while she stood next to a swimming pool.

The mom of one recently marked a milestone on Instagram as she hit a whopping 25 million followers on July 7. She celebrated with yet another bikini video as she swam around in what looked like an indoor pool at her home, looking more gorgeous than ever. “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you,” she wrote.

“Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support,” she added. The video quickly caught the attention of rapper Drake, 36, who commented “Let’s get her to 50M asap” — which seems to be working, as Salma is already up by 1.3 million!