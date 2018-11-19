Drake, 32, Admits To Crushing On Salma Hayek, 52, After Snuggling Up To Her In New Pic

Drake got close to Salma Hayek when he posed for a backstage pic with the actress and others, including Tiffany Haddish and Monica Brown, on Nov. 18 and he didn’t try to hide it in his caption on Instagram!

Drake, 32, was joined by some very pretty ladies at his Atlanta concert on Nov. 18 and he was particularly drawn to one of them! The rapper took to Instagram to share a pic he posed for backstage with Salma Hayek, 52, Monica Brown, 38, and Tiffany Haddish, 38, and in his caption he wasn’t afraid to playfully admit that he got a little too close to Salma! “I’m playing Salma way too close in this 😂😍,” Drake’s caption read for the pic, in which he is leaning the bottom of his cheek against Maya’s head as he has his arm around her.

Of course, Salma is happily married to François-Henri Pinault, 56, but we can’t help but think Drake has an adorable crush! Who can blame him, right? Salma is not only beautiful, she’s super talented too! The brunette beauty also took to Instagram to thank Drake for his kindness by posting the same pic. “Thank you #drake for your incredible performance in Atlanta last night . I feel so lucky to have been there Gracias Drake por el increíble concierto anoche. Que suerte que me toco verte @champagnepapi @monicabrown@tiffanyhaddish #aboutlastnight #atlanta#girlsnightout,” she captioned the pic. Monica also shared some pics from the eventful night with the “Hotline Bling” crooner so he was definitely appreciated by the lovely ladies!

Drake has been on his Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour for the past few months and hanging out with three of the most talented ladies in the entertainment industry is a sure way to top it all off! Although his flirtatious quote about Salma got a lot of attention, it’s not the first time he flirted on Instagram. He recently made headlines when he publicly answered 26-year-old rapper Stefflon Don‘s call for love on the social media site.

One thing we know about Drake is that he loves to get friendly with some gorgeous women! With charisma and charm like his, we can see why!