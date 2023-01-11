Salma Hayek Sparkles In Low-Cut Gucci Gown At Golden Globes: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Salma Hayek, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old arrived wearing a stunning dress from Gucci that hugged her fabulous figure. Salma had on a low-cut, sheer sequined gown with beaded and fringe details. The star accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.

After the red carpet, Salma showed off her outfit again on stage during the ceremony. The actress was joined by her Puss in Boots co-star Harvey Guillen, 32, to present the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy, to The Banshees of Inisherin. Salma looked gorgeous in her beautiful gown on the stage.

Salma has been on a roll with her red carpet outfits lately, especially because she’s been promoting her new film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The actress recently attended the NYC movie premiere, when she wore a gorgeous sheer blue gown with a sheer bedazzled bodice that channeled Cinderella in the best way possible.

Salma’s Alexander McQueen Resort 2023 collection dress had a skintight, corset bodice that was completely see-through while the bustier was covered in intricate rhinestones and beading. The neckline was incredibly plunging, revealing ample cleavage while the rest of the dress flowed out into a poofy, tulle skirt. She opted out of any accessories other than Boucheron jewels and rocked gorgeous glam. Her black hair was down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and a peach matte lip tied her look together.

Aside from this gorgeous blue gown, Salma attended DuJour’s 10th-anniversary party the night before the premiere, when she wore a gorgeous black Giambattista Valli lace embroidered gown that had a low-cut neckline and a sheer bodice covered in lace. The sleeveless dress featured ruffled tulle straps and a sheer, tiered ruffle skirt and she topped her look off with a slicked-back middle-parted bun and a red lip.

Another one of our favorite recent red carpet outfits that she wore was at the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London when she donned a stunning, bright red off-the-shoulder silky Vivienne Westwood gown. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline that put her chest on full display while the waist was cinched in. The rest of the gown flowed into a wrap skirt and she accessorized with dazzling blue and pink diamond dangling earrings.