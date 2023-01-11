Salma Hayek Sparkles In Low-Cut Gucci Gown At Golden Globes: Photos

Salma Hayek stole the show on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when she wore a gorgeous Gucci dress.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 11, 2023 8:26AM EST
Salma Hayek
View gallery
Angela Bassett on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Tuesday, January 10, 202380th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Inside, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Inside, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
Image Credit: Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Salma Hayek, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old arrived wearing a stunning dress from Gucci that hugged her fabulous figure. Salma had on a low-cut, sheer sequined gown with beaded and fringe details. The star accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards (Photo: Hunter Abrams/Shutterstock)

After the red carpet, Salma showed off her outfit again on stage during the ceremony. The actress was joined by her Puss in Boots co-star Harvey Guillen, 32, to present the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy, to The Banshees of Inisherin. Salma looked gorgeous in her beautiful gown on the stage.

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek presents an award at the 2023 Golden Globes (Photo: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

Salma has been on a roll with her red carpet outfits lately, especially because she’s been promoting her new film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The actress recently attended the NYC movie premiere, when she wore a gorgeous sheer blue gown with a sheer bedazzled bodice that channeled Cinderella in the best way possible.

Salma’s Alexander McQueen Resort 2023 collection dress had a skintight, corset bodice that was completely see-through while the bustier was covered in intricate rhinestones and beading. The neckline was incredibly plunging, revealing ample cleavage while the rest of the dress flowed out into a poofy, tulle skirt. She opted out of any accessories other than Boucheron jewels and rocked gorgeous glam. Her black hair was down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and a peach matte lip tied her look together.

Aside from this gorgeous blue gown, Salma attended DuJour’s 10th-anniversary party the night before the premiere, when she wore a gorgeous black Giambattista Valli lace embroidered gown that had a low-cut neckline and a sheer bodice covered in lace. The sleeveless dress featured ruffled tulle straps and a sheer, tiered ruffle skirt and she topped her look off with a slicked-back middle-parted bun and a red lip.

Another one of our favorite recent red carpet outfits that she wore was at the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London when she donned a stunning, bright red off-the-shoulder silky Vivienne Westwood gown. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline that put her chest on full display while the waist was cinched in. The rest of the gown flowed into a wrap skirt and she accessorized with dazzling blue and pink diamond dangling earrings.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad