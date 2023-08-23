Malia & Sasha Obama Are All Grown Up Enjoying Party Hosted By Drake: Photos

Malia Obama, 25, and Sasha Obama, 22, are all grown up and partying with the best of them! In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the daughters of Barack and Michelle Obama arrived in style for a star-studded afterparty hosted by Drake on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22 at West Hollywood’s exclusive The Bird Streets Club. Sasha wore a black corset top and a pair of oversized gray pants for the bash, accessorizing with sandals, a statement necklace, and a dramatic pair of hoop earrings.

Malia, who works a screenwriter on Prime’s controversial series Swarm, slayed a colorful lace-up floral crop top with wide bell sleeves, floral leggings in black and gray, and a pair of combat-style shoes. The outlet reported that the famous sisters finally left the shindig at 4:00 AM the following morning. Drake’s afterparty, which followed his sold-out concert with 21 Savage, was also reportedly attended by Anderson .Paak. and Saweetie, among others.

The sisters are clearly close. In a 2022 interview, their mom, former FLOTUS Michelle, opened up about how she felt when they announced they’d be roommates in Los Angeles as they embarked on adult life. “You try not to react too much because it’s like, you don’t want to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so happy for you!’ because then they think, ‘Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,'” Michelle told PEOPLE in a November 2022 interview.

“So I just said, ‘Okay, well that’s interesting that you guys are going to try living together,” Michelle continued. “‘We’ll see how it goes.’ But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It’s like the one thing you want for them.”

As mentioned above, Malia currently works as a TV writer after graduating from Harvard. Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California in sociology in May.