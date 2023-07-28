Malia Obama, 25, Keeps Cool In Denim Shorts While Food Shopping Amid Heat Wave In LA: Photos

Malia Obama, 25, beat the heat on Friday, July 28 in denim shorts and a lightweight blouse she was seen wearing while grocery shopping in Los Angeles. The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama looked super trendy in jorts that hit right above her knees, and her red and white top had a fun pattern on it. She styled her hair in a bun held up with a pink scrunchie and finished her outfit with gray sneakers that showed her white socks, a brown shoulder bag, and a silver choker. The Harvard University grad went makeup-free for the excursion.

Before entering the supermarket, Malia stopped at a pay meter to pay her parking dues. Inside the store, she was seen grabbing avocados and a half-dozen brown eggs. It’s not clear what kind of vehicle she drove in, and she appeared to be on a solo trip.

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Malia Obama pictured grocery shopping in LA after death of private chef Tafari Campbell who was 'beloved part of the family'.

Malia was spotted out and about in Los Angeles a few months ago grabbing coffee with her friend. She appeared to wear the same denim shorts as well as a gray sweater that hung off one shoulder. This time, her gorgeous, long hair was worn down and she completed the look with sandals.

Malia has been living in Los Angeles since at least 2022, which her mom revealed during a Nov. 2022 appearance on TODAY. She moved to the City of Angels to focus on a screenwriting career and shares a pad with her sister, Sasha, who moved there a few years ago to pursue a degree at the University of Southern California. While speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Michelle shared a comical story about the time her two daughters invited her and Barack to their place.

“We were going to take them to dinner, and they said, ‘Why don’t you come over to our spot for cocktails?’ And we were like, ‘OK let’s see what this is going to be like’. The martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was,” she joked.

She also expressed her dismay over Malia and Sasha’s insistence that she use a coaster with her drink. “I’m like, ‘You never used a coaster in my house.’ So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?” she said. Oh, the joy of having kids!

The entire Obama family was seen at USC in May to support Sasha as she graduated from USC. She graduated with a degree in sociology, according to multiple reports.