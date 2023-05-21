Malia Obama, 24, Rocks Denim Shorts On Casual Coffee Run With Friend After Sister Sasha’s Graduation

Malia Obama, 24, turned heads on Friday, when she was spotted out and about while getting coffee with a friend in her new home city of Los Angeles, CA. The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, who attended her younger sister, Sasha Obama‘s college graduation last week, wore a gray sweatshirt that bared one shoulder, denim shorts, and tan sandals as she carried a hot beverage in one hand and a cold one in the other. She also showed off very long locks that went past her waist.

Just one week before her coffee outing, Malia watched Sasha have her graduation ceremony from the University of Southern California. The 21-year-old earned a sociology degree and Barack and Michelle were also there to celebrate the big day. Photos of the family were taken and showed Sasha in her cap and gown, her proud mother in a gorgeous black dress, her proud father in a gray suit, and her proud big sister in a mauve dress.

Sasha followed in Malia’s footsteps when she earned her degree. Just a few years before, Malia graduated from Harvard University and moved to L.A. to pursue a career in screenwriting. Her television writing debut was reported in March, and was on Donald Glover‘s Amazon Prime series Swarm. The young talent co-wrote the episode “Girl, Bye” with the series showrunner Janine Nabers.

Janine called the episode “wild,” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. It’s pretty dope. I’m really proud of it,” she said before also complimenting Malia’s talents. “Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny,” she explained. “She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table… She’s really, really dedicated to her craft.”

Malia’s impressive TV writing gig was first announced in Feb. 2021, shortly after she graduated from Harvard. Donald also commented on working with her, whom he called “amazingly talented person,” in a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” he said at the time. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon.”