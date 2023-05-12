Barack & Michelle Obama Watch Daughter Sasha, 21, Graduate From USC: Photos

A family celebration! Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle‘s daughter, Sasha, 21, celebrated her graduation from USC with her family in Los Angeles on May 12. In addition to her parents, her sister, Malia Obama, 24, also attended the commencement ceremony. The former U.S. president looked dapper in a grey suit, which he accessorized with black dress shoes and sunglasses. His 59-year-old wife, for her part, rocked a chic black dress by Dries van Noten. She twinned with her hubby and added black sunglasses to her ensemble.

The entire Obama crew dressed to impress, with their graduating daughter dressed in her black cap and gown. The 21-year-old completed her look with the official USC sash and multiple floral graduation leis. Sasha appeared to be all smiles as she and her mom sweetly held hands walking across the lawn at the ceremony. Malia, for her part, rocked a stylish nude dress that featured an off-shoulder design and a thigh-high slit. The 24-year-old accessorized her look with green high heels and black sunglasses.

Although Sasha began her higher-education career in 2019 at the University of Michigan, she later opted to transfer to USC after her freshman year, per The Daily Mail. The same outlet revealed that the new grad majored in sociology while studying at the Los Angeles university. Her sister, Malia, graduated from Harvard University in 2021, according to Harpers Bazaar.

At the time, their proud mom told CBS This Morning, that she was excited for both of her daughters’ next life chapter. “I almost forgot that this year, this summer, they’re going to be 23 and 20,” Michelle said in May 2021. “I mean, I’m just like, ‘Stop there.’ I don’t even have teenagers anymore. So I am excited for her next chapter. That’s why I want to be as excited as every parent.” Most recently, The Light We Carry author gushed over her grown up children in an interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in Nov. 2022.

While she and her husband visited their daughters’ Los Angeles apartment, Michelle couldn’t help but poke fun at the fact that the ladies made them use coasters. “We were going to take them to dinner and they said, ‘Why don’t you come over to our spot for cocktails!'” she quipped at the time. “And we were like, ‘Okay, let’s see what this is going to be like.'” When they asked their doting momma to use a coaster, she was astonished. “When we got the glasses, they were like, ‘Uh uh uh — use a coaster!'” the former first lady added. “And I’m like, ‘You never used a coaster in my house. So now when it’s your stuff you want to take care of it!'”

Obama’s daughters were merely seven and 10 years old, respectively, when they first began living at the White House in 2008. Their father ended his two presidential terms in Jan. 2017. Malia was born on July 4, 1998, whereas her sister, Sasha joined the family on June 10, 2001. Their parents have been married since 1992.