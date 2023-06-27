Barack Obama Admits He’s Watched Daughter Malia’s ‘Disturbing’ Work On ‘Swarm’

Former U.S President Barack Obama, 61, admits he took the time to watch 24-year-old daughter Malia‘s work on Prime Video’s Swarm. But there’s a bit of a caveat. “I watched it because, A: I was a big fan of Atlanta,” he said during a recent on camera interview when asked about Malia’s work as a Hollywood writer. “And I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I’ve got to watch it.”

Host Hasan Minhaj, who shared the interview via his YouTube channel, then asked the former Commander In Chief, who is also dad to 22-year-old Sasha, about the show’s eye-opening pilot episode. “So you saw the pilot…” Hasan suggested, which included a wild sex scene between Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris‘ characters. “Look, if what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found a little disturbing…That’s the nature of art these days, and at [this] moment, and that’s OK,” Obama concluded.

Hasan then hilariously suggested that the “very spicy” scene, which he pointed out was “three minutes in” to the episode, evoked the same expression the former President had when he “took out Bin Laden.” Barack responded with laughter at the quip.

The importance of their daughters working, whether in Hollywood or elsewhere, has always been important to Barack and wife Michelle Obama, 59. “We are looking for opportunities for them to feel as if going to work and getting a paycheck is not always fun, not always stimulating, not always fair,” he said during a 2014 interview with Parade. “But that’s what most folks go through every single day.”

And while Malia’s choice of career is undoubtedly glamorous, and doesn’t exactly follow in the footsteps of her parents, Barack seemed aware years ago that his daughters would be unlikely to do so. “I think they are probably going to find other ways to serve rather than run for office themselves,” he told James Corden during an episode of The Late Late Show in 2021.