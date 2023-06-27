Barack Obama Admits He’s Watched Daughter Malia’s ‘Disturbing’ Work On ‘Swarm’

Barack Obama is a proud father -- but that doesn't mean he didn't find Malia's work on 'Swarm' a bit disturbing. Find out what else he said below!

Reading Time: 2 minute
June 27, 2023 7:52PM EDT
Barack and Malia Obama
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia, right, and Sasha walk on the tarmac to board Air Force One at Air Station Cape Cod in Mass., . Obama is returning from vacation rested and ready for a busy fall, including pressing Congress for money to protect against the Zika virus and fending off lawmakers' attacks over the administration's $400 million "leverage" payment to Iran Barack Obama and family return from vacation, Cape Cod, USA - 21 Aug 2016
**FILE** Illinois state Sen. Barack Obama, D-Chicago, walks with his wife, Michelle, and daughter, Malia, age 1 1/2, in Chicago on primary day in Illinois in this March 21, 2000, file photo. Obama lost to incumbent U.S. Rep Bobby Rush in the election. (AP Photo/Chicago Sun-Times, Scott Stewart, File) **CHICAGO OUT, MAGS OUT**
** FILE ** In this Feb. 10, 2007 file photo, then Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill. and his wife Michelle wave to the crowd after he announced his candidacy for president of the United States at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Image Credit: Mike Theiler/UPI/Shutterstock

Former U.S President Barack Obama, 61, admits he took the time to watch 24-year-old daughter Malia‘s work on Prime Video’s Swarm. But there’s a bit of a caveat. “I watched it because, A: I was a big fan of Atlanta,” he said during a recent on camera interview when asked about Malia’s work as a Hollywood writer. “And I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I’ve got to watch it.”

Host Hasan Minhaj, who shared the interview via his YouTube channel, then asked the former Commander In Chief, who is also dad to 22-year-old Sasha, about the show’s eye-opening pilot episode. “So you saw the pilot…” Hasan suggested, which included a wild sex scene between Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris‘ characters. “Look, if what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found a little disturbing…That’s the nature of art these days, and at [this] moment, and that’s OK,” Obama concluded.

Hasan then hilariously suggested that the “very spicy” scene, which he pointed out was “three minutes in” to the episode, evoked the same expression the former President had when he “took out Bin Laden.” Barack responded with laughter at the quip.

Barack and Malia Obama
Mike Theiler/UPI/Shutterstock

The importance of their daughters working, whether in Hollywood or elsewhere, has always been important to Barack and wife Michelle Obama, 59. “We are looking for opportunities for them to feel as if going to work and getting a paycheck is not always fun, not always stimulating, not always fair,” he said during a 2014 interview with Parade. “But that’s what most folks go through every single day.”

And while Malia’s choice of career is undoubtedly glamorous, and doesn’t exactly follow in the footsteps of her parents, Barack seemed aware years ago that his daughters would be unlikely to do so. “I think they are probably going to find other ways to serve rather than run for office themselves,” he told James Corden during an episode of The Late Late Show in 2021.

