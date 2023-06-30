Malia & Sasha Obama Dress Up For Dinner With Parents & Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson: Photos

Barack & Michelle Obama packed on some PDA in Greece last week, & new photos show them enjoying dinner with their daughters alongside Tom Hanks & his wife.

malia and sasha obama in greece with parents and tom hanks
While Barack Obama, 61, and his wife, Michelle Obama, 59, vacationed in Greece last week with their daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 22, the former first family had dinner with actor Tom Hanks, 66, and his wife, Rita Wilson, 66 (see PHOTOS HERE). During their sit-down meal, Tom and Barack twinned in black outfits while the ladies dressed up in colorful outfits. Malia, for her part, looked elegant in a white sundress complete with a yellow cardigan, while her sister, Sasha, rocked a blue strapless dress and droplet earrings.

Michelle could barely be seen in the photos, however, she rocked her raven-hued tresses in a high ponytail with a black headband. The Girls alum looked stylish in a long navy blue dress embellished with colorful floral prints. Rita had her golden tresses tied back in a low messy bun and added droplet earrings to the look. Both the proud fathers appeared to be deep in conversations at the table while the ladies chatted amongst themselves.

The family’s outing notably comes one week after Barack and his wife were spotting packing on some PDA while at the Acropolis Museum on Jun. 21. While enjoying the sights the former U.S. president gently patted Michelle’s butt as she walked up the stairs ahead of him. Their daughters were also in tow during the outing and appeared in good spirits. While with her parents, the 24-year-old looked chic in a brown dress and black boots. Their youngest daughter opted for a more casual look and rocked baggy jeans, a strapless purple top, and Nike sneakers.

While new photos from their vacation earlier this month just surfaced, Michelle took to Instagram on Jun. 30 after the Supreme Court struck down on affirmative action cases. “So often, we just accept that money, power, and privilege are perfectly justifiable forms of affirmative action, while kids growing up like I did are expected to compete when the ground is anything but level,” the former first lady wrote. “So today, my heart breaks for any young person out there who’s wondering what their future holds — and what kinds of chances will be open to them.”

President 44 also took to Twitter in response to the ruling and quoted his wife’s tweet in his reaction. “Affirmative action was never a complete answer in the drive towards a more just society. But for generations of students who had been systematically excluded from most of America’s key institutions—it gave us the chance to show we more than deserved a seat at the table,” he wrote. “In the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent decision, it’s time to redouble our efforts.”

Meanwhile, their daughter, Sasha, just graduated from the University of Southern California just last month. The entire Obama family attended the commencement ceremony in support of the graduate and made it a family affair. Michelle recently revealed that Malia and Sasha now live together independently from their parents in an apartment in Los Angeles. In the proud momma’s book The Light We Carry, she dished on her kiddos apartment. “They were sleeping on box springs and mattresses with no bed frame, but they’d found some pretty bedspreads to cover it all,” she wrote. Michelle even joked that her daughters asked her to use a coaster, something they neglected to do when living with their parents at The White House.

