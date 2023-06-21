Barack Obama Playfully Taps Wife Michelle’s Butt During Family Vacation In Greece: Photo

Longtime sweethearts! Former U.S President Barack Obama, 61, and his wife, Michelle Obama, 59, were couple goals while on a family vacation in Greece on Jun. 21. While the pair was visiting the Acropolis Museum alongside their daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 22, Barack made sure to show his wife some affection by playfully tapping her butt as they made their way through the museum. The 59-year-old rocked a strapless green jumpsuit complete with a fishnet shawl and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, the father-of-two for his part opted for a casual, yet trendy, ensemble. Barack paired a blue button-up shirt with a pair of white jeans and even twinned with Michelle and added white sneakers to his outfit. Meanwhile, their daughters were just as stylish as their parents! Malia, for her part, rocked a brown dress and paired the look with black boots. Sasha opted for a relaxed look in baggy jeans, a strapless purple top, and Nike sneakers.

The day prior to their family museum outing, Barack took to Twitter to explain why he was heading out to Greece. “Michelle and I started the @ObamaFoundation to support the next generation of leaders creating sustainable change in their communities,” he wrote. “This week, I’ll be joining our Obama Leaders in Greece where we’ll share ideas and dive deeper into the work they’re doing.” The nonprofit organization was founded by the former president and Michelle in 2014, about three years before his final term in office came to a close.

Happy Father’s Day to all those fortunate enough to take on the role of being a dad or father-figure. To Malia and Sasha, being your dad will always be the greatest gift of my life. pic.twitter.com/pslJLI85tb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2023

Aside from his trip to Greece and work with their foundation, Barack took to Twitter on Father’s Day to gush over his daughters and boast about being a proud dad. “Happy Father’s Day to all those fortunate enough to take on the role of being a dad or father-figure. To Malia and Sasha, being your dad will always be the greatest gift of my life,” he wrote in the photo‘s caption. Meanwhile, the Becoming author took to Instagram that same day to share a throwback photo of her husband with their girls from his time in the White House. “Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing dads out there — and to this guy in particular. @BarackObama, thank you for being such a loving, caring, and attentive dad to our two beautiful girls. We love you so much!”, Michelle wrote in the caption.

This is not the former first families recent outing all together either, as they were all spotted at Sasha’s graduation from USC in Los Angeles on May 12. While the 22-year-old was taking in her big moment, her parents and big sister made sure to show up to support her major milestone. Michelle was pictured holding her daughter’s hand while she also rocked a black dress by Dries van Noten, meanwhile the graduate was in a traditional cap and gown. Barack kept it formal in a grey suit and white button-up shirt, meanwhile, Malia opted for a strapless nude dress. The 44th U.S. president and his wife have been married since 1992 and continue to swoon about each other publicly over three decades later.