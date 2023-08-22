Demi Lovato Celebrates 31st Birthday With Poot Lovato Cupcakes In Hilarious Video: ‘Free Poot’

Demi Lovato was reminded of an infamous moment from her past on her 31st birthday. The “Cool For The Summer” singer celebrated her August 20th birthday with a TikTok video of three sets of desserts that her friends seemingly made for her. “So I just want to show you guys my cakes,” Demi said at the start of her video. She showed the first “gorgeous” cake, which was a sparkly heart-shaped cake with “31” written in frosting, followed by a “cute” rainbow-themed cookie cake with “Happy Birthday” and “Demi” written in frosting.

Then, Demi showed off a box of cupcakes with an image of her infamous 2015 meme, “Poot Lovato.” “This one is Poot,” Demi said at the end of her video. A man, possibly her boyfriend Jutes, laughed off-camera about what Demi said. “FREE POOT,” the singer wrote with a laughing emoji in the caption of her TikTok. Her fans flooded the comments section loving the fact that Demi brought up “Poot” all these years later.

For those that don’t know, the “Poot Lovato” joke started after an edited photo of Demi spread like wildfire on Tumblr in 2015. Fans made up a fictional backstory for “Poot,” joking that she was Demi’s long-lost twin sister who was locked away in a basement her whole life. Demi used to be so annoyed by the “Poot Lovato” meme, but she’s grown to embrace the viral joke over time.

“When Poot went viral, that actually sucked because I thought that was a real picture of me,” Demi said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in July. “And I was like, ‘Oh, no. That’s a really bad angle.’ But Poot was photoshopped. Later, I felt better about it because I realized that wasn’t my face.” Demi added, “But it was definitely weird when it went viral, but it’s really funny to look back on.”

Demi’s also been in the headlines following the news that she’s no longer working with her manager Scooter Braun. Sources told Variety on Aug. 21 that Demi — who is releasing her first remix album, Revamped, in September — is looking for new management, and her decision to stop working with Scooter was both mutual and amicable. Ariana Grande has also reportedly cut ties with Scooter, while it was debunked that Justin Bieber was doing the same.