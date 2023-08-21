Elizabeth Hurley Sunbathes Naked In Her Pool On Watermelon Float: Watch

Elizabeth Hurley soaked in the sun as she relaxed in a video on her Instagram on Monday, Aug. 21. The Austin Powers actress, 58, laid in the nude on a float made to look like a piece of watermelon, as she enjoyed a beautiful sunny day. Donning just a pair of sunglasses, Elizabeth smiled at the camera and struck poses as she kicked her legs in the video.

The video was very simple with the Passenger 57 star simply enjoying some beautiful weather and time to herself in her pool. The song was set to the song “Douce France” by American indie-pop duo Pomplamoose. “Just floating on a slice of watermelon,” she captioned the post with a heart emoji. Tons of fans left comments complimenting the actress on how great looked.

It seems like Elizabeth has been having a fantastic time during her summer, with lots of time by the water and sporting sexy bathing suits. She kicked off the summer with her 58th birthday in June, and for the celebration, she sported a blue bikini. Back in July, she posed a strapless white, pin-striped bikini during yet another tropical vacation.

Besides her amazing swimwear collection, she is no stranger to stripping down and posing naked for photos. Back for Valentine’s Day, she got into her birthday suit as she posed nude on a bed with just a fur blanket for the sexy shot.

While she always looks amazing in her photos, Elizabeth did admit that part of the reason she poses in so many bathing suits is because of her business. “I have a business to run and bikinis to sell. There’s not that much more to it than that. If I sold cans of soup, you’d see an awful lot of pictures of me stirring pots at my stove,” she told Hello Magazine in March. In that interview, she also admitted that she had decided to start the swimwear collection when she had her son and was taking time off from acting.