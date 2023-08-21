Elizabeth Hurley Sunbathes Naked In Her Pool On Watermelon Float: Watch

The 'Bedazzled' actress got her tan on as she lounged in the sun to the tune of a French song.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 21, 2023 4:27PM EDT
elizabeth hurley
View gallery
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have fun on a jet ski on Kylie's 22nd Birthday in Positano, Italy Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5108576 100819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are seen during fun packed afternoon in Miami. The love birds were seen kissing while taking a swim as Shawn Mendes his water, Manuel Mendes looked down from a restaurant. Shawn Mendes who has had a off day from his busy tour used the day to take his girlfriend Camila Cabello to the beach and some pool time in Miami for a fun filled day. Camila Cabello had a very revealing white bathing suit on .The two were seen getting close to each other during a cool down in the ocean. Shawn Mendes had some bruises on his back. Pictured: Camila Cabello,Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5106599 290719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian on a yacht in Sardinia enjoying the good weather on July 30, 2019. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5106734 300719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Hurley soaked in the sun as she relaxed in a video on her Instagram on Monday, Aug. 21. The Austin Powers actress, 58, laid in the nude on a float made to look like a piece of watermelon, as she enjoyed a beautiful sunny day. Donning just a pair of sunglasses, Elizabeth smiled at the camera and struck poses as she kicked her legs in the video.

The video was very simple with the Passenger 57 star simply enjoying some beautiful weather and time to herself in her pool. The song was set to the song “Douce France” by American indie-pop duo Pomplamoose. “Just floating on a slice of watermelon,” she captioned the post with a heart emoji. Tons of fans left comments complimenting the actress on how great looked.

It seems like Elizabeth has been having a fantastic time during her summer, with lots of time by the water and sporting sexy bathing suits. She kicked off the summer with her 58th birthday in June, and for the celebration, she sported a blue bikini. Back in July, she posed a strapless white, pin-striped bikini during yet another tropical vacation.

Eliabeth stunned as she relaxed in the pool. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Besides her amazing swimwear collection, she is no stranger to stripping down and posing naked for photos. Back for Valentine’s Day, she got into her birthday suit as she posed nude on a bed with just a fur blanket for the sexy shot.

While she always looks amazing in her photos, Elizabeth did admit that part of the reason she poses in so many bathing suits is because of her business. “I have a business to run and bikinis to sell. There’s not that much more to it than that. If I sold cans of soup, you’d see an awful lot of pictures of me stirring pots at my stove,” she told Hello Magazine in March. In that interview, she also admitted that she had decided to start the swimwear collection when she had her son and was taking time off from acting.

ad