Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Models Nude Bedazzled Bodysuit While Ringing In The New Year: Photos

Nothing says New Year like a glamorous outfit! Gossip Girl alum Elizabeth Hurley, 57, proved she understood that sentiment with a sexy bodysuit, which was covered in jewels on Jan. 1. “A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories. Here’s to 2023 and hoping everyones dreams come true,” the brunette bombshell captioned the carousel of NYE snapshots. In the Instagram post, Elizabeth not only rocked a nude bedazzled bodysuit but also accessorized with a gold crown for the celebratory evening. In addition, the 57-year-old opted to wear her lush tresses down in loose waves, while she rocked smokey eyeshadow and bedazzled hoop earrings.

Following her post, many of Elizabeth’s 2.5 million Instagram followers and friends took to the comments section to rave about her look. “Unreal,” Michelle Visage, 54, noted, while a fan chimed in, “Iconic !!!” Many others couldn’t help but note how impressive the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star looked during NYE. “Oh my goodness this outfit is INCREDIBLE,” comedian Yasmin Kassim wrote, while an admirer added, “Love this photo!”

Elizabeth’s son, Damian Hurley, 20, was also included in the carousel of snapshots. The model posed alongside his momma and opted for a less shiny look, which featured a floral blazer, a black button up blouse, and leather trousers. But when it came to post his 2023 outfit on his own Instagram, the 20-year-old appeared to have had an outfit change. “2023! Last night in @Versace @Donatella_Versace,” he captioned the Jan. 1 post of his sheer leopard-print top.

The Serving Sara actress’ celebratory post comes just two days after she took to Instagram to show off her plunging black swimsuit on Dec. 29, 2022. “Behind the scenes shooting Christmas in Paradise with @mrkelseygrammer @billyraycyrus @victoriaekanoye @msrmedia @lionsgate watch it on @skytv @amazonprime @appletv,” she wrote. Even designer Donatella Versace, 67, was so impressed with Elizabeth’s look that she commented a series of black heart emojis. Her co-star Victoria Ekanoye also took to the comments to express how much fun she had on set with the UK-native. “Ah the memories Had THE BEST time filming with you guys. Here’s to a sequel,” she wrote.

Elizabeth is a successful actress who has appeared in countless TV shows in movies over her decades-long career. Some of her most recent work includes Father Christmas Is Back, Gossip Girl (2007), Then Came You, The Royals, and more. As mentioned above, the starlet has one son, Damian, who she welcomed with businessman Steve Bing. She was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 until their 2011 divorce. Elizabeth is currently not married.