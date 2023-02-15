Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Strips Down & Wears Nothing But Fuzzy Blanket For Valentine’s Day

Elizabeth Hurley, 57, gave her fans a treat on Valentine’s Day when she shared a new sexy photo. The actress posed on a bed as she wore nothing and had a fuzzy white blanket wrapped around her, in the Instagram post. She had her long hair down and gave a small yet confident smile to the camera.

“Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️❤️❤️💗💗💗💗,” she wrote in the caption. Her fans were quick to respond with epic compliments about her incredible look. “Hottest and classiest,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “here’s something the world needed.” Others wished her a “Happy Valentine’s Day” as well and another shared that there’s “no other woman like you!”

Elizabeth’s latest sexy eye-catching photo comes after she wowed in a blue bikini during a vacation in the Maldives last month. She shared a video of herself standing outside in the stylish two-piece and speaking to the camera. She also frolicked and danced, and spent some time in the water, looking as thrilled as could be.

Elizabeth isn’t a stranger to showing off various memorable looks, whether it be swimsuits or glamorous dresses. In addition to casual looks, she often wears impressive dressy outfits to star-studded events that she attends for her successful career. She also wears the fancy looks for certain photo shoots, like the one she did last year with her son Damian Hurley, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing.

The beauty rocked a light pink sequined Versace mini dress that was sleeveless and had cut outs that were held together by gold pins. She had her long hair flowing and one hand on her hip as she stood alongside her taller son. He wore a sheer black floral button-down shirt and a pair of black, crushed velvet pants. “Having a @versace moment @damianhurley1 @donatella_versace @stylistmikeadler,” the proud mom captioned the photo, which was shared to her Instagram page on June 12, 2022.