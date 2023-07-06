Elizabeth Hurley, 58, Wears Strapless Striped Bikini While Posing On The Beach

Even among the pantheon of supermodels, Elizabeth Hurley simply stands out. The Austin Powers actress, 58, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, to share yet another breathtaking bikini photo on the beach, driving fans wild. In the pic, the mum of one slayed a white, strapless striped bikini as she casually leaned up against a palm tree in the soft afternoon light. She wore her light brunette hair down around her shoulders, showing off her flawless physique on the beach. “I 💗 a striped bikini,” she captioned the pic, along with hashtags #LizzieBikini #elizabethhurleybeach.

“Goddess in a bikini…” wrote a fan alongside a row of heart eye emojis, while another observed, “You’re just a classic that just gets better with time.” “Beautiful as always sunshine,” gushed a third.

While her figure is true perfection, the actress and model once claimed that her beauty routine doesn’t include exercise. During a December 2019 interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, he asked how many days per week she works out to keep fit, she flatly responded, “None. Sorry.”

The former girlfriend of Hugh Grant, however, did admit to an extensive skin care routine. “That I do a LOT of,” she said, going on to explain that she worked for makeup giant Estee Lauder. “I worked for Estee Lauder for 25 years, so I have an onslaught of products. I have everything.”

She further revealed that she’s a devotee of the brand’s Advanced Night Repair, which she claims she’s been applying twice a day, every single day, for almost 30 years now. As for those scorching bikinis, she doesn’t appear to be willing to part with them anytime soon.

“I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age,” she once told The Daily Mail. “There might be a time when I don’t want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently I’m still enjoying it.”