Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Rocks Tiny Peach Bikini In Sexy New Photos

No one does a bikini post like the one and only Elizabeth Hurley! The 57-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend and sizzled in a peach-colored bikini while she promoted her own swimsuit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. “Did you know I have a twin? We’re both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach,” she captioned the sexy carousel of photos. In the first slide, the Gossip Girl alum gazed into the mirror, as she rocked her tiny bikini and gold droplet earrings.

Elizabeth threw her hands in the air and posed in front of the mirror once more in the next slide. And finally, she gave the camera her best smize in the last bikini photo, where the bombshell notably rocked a full face of glam. After she shared the photos with her 2.6 million followers, many of them went wild for her revealing post in the comments. “So beautiful,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Not bad … like a fine wine your aging well.” Another fan couldn’t help but be mesmerized that the UK native is nearly 60 years old. “she’s 57,” they commented, along with a shocked emoji and heart eyes emoji.

Just two weeks ago, the Bedazzled star took to Instagram to share a few more sexy bikini photos from her trip to the Maldives on Apr. 13 and Apr. 25. “Oh Maldives…… I miss you Marissa bikini from http://www.elizabethhurley.com @vakkarumaldives,” she captioned the carousel of photos of her in a neon green swimsuit. She paired this revealing look with nothing more than gold hoop earrings and lip gloss. Prior to that, Elizabeth dished on what her favorite bikini is on Apr. 13. “Yay!! My favourite Cheetah Bikini is back in stock,” she captioned the round-up of snapshots in the animal print two-piece.

Once more, the starlet’s fans flooded the comments with their reactions and compliments on her beach-side attire. “simply Gorgeous,” one fan penned, while another quipped, “You look incredible.” In a separate comment, one of Elizabeth’s fans joked that they have been crushing on her for nearly three decades. “This woman’s been my crush for 25 years, I’ve grown older and she’s still the same,” they wrote in the comments.

Bikini photos aside, Elizabeth recently starred in the rom-com, Christmas in the Caribbean, which premiered on Dec. 5, 2022. The mother-of-one stars in the film alongside Edoardo Costa, 55, and actress Nathalie Cox, 55. She also took to Instagram on Apr. 4, to celebrate her son, Damian Hurley‘s 21st birthday. “Darling @damianhurley1, you have been my North, my South, my East and my West for 21 years. When you burst into my life, you made it better in every conceivable way,” her sweet caption began. “Familia supra omnia. Happy 21st.” Damian’s mom welcomed her son with her ex, Steve Bing, in 2002.

