Stars Over 50 Looking Sexier Than Ever In Bikinis: Elizabeth Hurley, Christie Brinkley, & More

These stars totally prove that age is just a number when it comes to rocking bikinis! Check out photos of Elizabeth Hurley, Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Lopez and more stars 50 and older sporting two-piece swimsuits!

Who doesn’t love a day at the beach? Stars and fans alike love to spend a day soaking up the sun, but there are a few who simply exude so much confidence and look like total goddesses while stepping out on the sand and working on their tan. Our favorite stars who are 50 and older know how to work a two-piece just as well as the young stars of today! Check out some of the most fabulous, flawless women who prove that you can rock a two-piece at nearly any age.

One woman who has never turned down the opportunity to rock a two-piece is none other than the bikini queen herself, Elizabeth Hurley! The 55-year-old British actress has stunned in a number of bikinis no matter the season. Elizabeth’s love of two-pieces has even led her to a new business venture. That’s right, The Royals star has her own swimsuit brand! The star loves any excuse to breakout a two-piece, and fans love to see Elizabeth living her best life while rocking a bikini.

Of course, there’s also Christie Brinkley. At 66 years old, Christie has proven that she’s a completely ageless beauty. As a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition covergirl, it’s no wonder that everyone’s favorite “Uptown Girl” loves to don a two-piece every once in a while, too! And she always makes it looks so good.

Fans of Jennifer Lopez know that she can rock practically any look she sets her mind to — and that includes a bikini! The 51-year-old singer and actress has worked so hard to maintain her fit physique, and she loves showing it off for her longtime fans. Whether she’s posing on a magazine cover, or sharing an intimate snapshot from her life, J. Lo always looks good, and we love her taste for two-pieces.

Of course, there are so many more fabulous women who are 50 and older still proving that they can work a bikini and look as confident as ever. Check out the gallery above to see more photos of your favorite stars wearing two-pieces!