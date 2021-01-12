See Pics

Stars Over 50 Looking Sexier Than Ever In Bikinis: Elizabeth Hurley, Christie Brinkley, & More

Elizabeth Hurley
SplashNews
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Jennifer Lopez seen relaxing in Miami Beach, FL. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL1277134 060516 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
***NO WEB USEAGES PERMITTED*** English model and actress Liz Hurley is pictured in a sexy bikini and red swimsuit relaxing on a yacht with her husband Arun Nayar. Liz looked stunning as she bathed in the Formentera sun. Pictured: Ref: SPL3085406 040810 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Brooke Shields looks incredible at 52 as she parades her fit figure in a bikini for a new body-positive swimsuit campaign. The Suddenly Susan star shared the limelight with an array of other women of differing sizes, including stunning plus-size model Ashley Graham, 30, and reality star Angela Simmons, 30, in a campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All. Brooke disrobes, a white dressing gown slinking over her shoulders, to reveal her bright red bikini underneath while in another frame the actress puts her pedal to the metal while posing in her two-piece while resting up against a convertible car. The mother-of-two shared with people.com that she finally feels good about her body — and confident in a bikini. “Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks," shared Brook, who stars in the Swimsuits For All “Power Suit” campaign. “Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. “At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I’ve put into my body,” adding that she feels "confident being in my own skin”. Also appearing in the campaign is nurse practitioner Katie Duke and pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette, who last year became the oldest woman to swim across the English Channel aged 66. 22 May 2018 Pictured: Brooke Shields stars in a the “Power Suit” campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All; (L-R) nurse practitioner Katie Duke, model Ashley Graham, actress Brook Shields, pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and reality TV star Angela Simmons. Photo credit: Swimsuits For All/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA226288_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

These stars totally prove that age is just a number when it comes to rocking bikinis! Check out photos of Elizabeth Hurley, Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Lopez and more stars 50 and older sporting two-piece swimsuits!

Who doesn’t love a day at the beach? Stars and fans alike love to spend a day soaking up the sun, but there are a few who simply exude so much confidence and look like total goddesses while stepping out on the sand and working on their tan. Our favorite stars who are 50 and older know how to work a two-piece just as well as the young stars of today! Check out some of the most fabulous, flawless women who prove that you can rock a two-piece at nearly any age.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

One woman who has never turned down the opportunity to rock a two-piece is none other than the bikini queen herself, Elizabeth Hurley! The 55-year-old British actress has stunned in a number of bikinis no matter the season. Elizabeth’s love of two-pieces has even led her to a new business venture. That’s right, The Royals star has her own swimsuit brand! The star loves any excuse to breakout a two-piece, and fans love to see Elizabeth living her best life while rocking a bikini.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

Of course, there’s also Christie Brinkley. At 66 years old, Christie has proven that she’s a completely ageless beauty. As a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition covergirl, it’s no wonder that everyone’s favorite “Uptown Girl” loves to don a two-piece every once in a while, too! And she always makes it looks so good.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Fans of Jennifer Lopez know that she can rock practically any look she sets her mind to — and that includes a bikini! The 51-year-old singer and actress has worked so hard to maintain her fit physique, and she loves showing it off for her longtime fans. Whether she’s posing on a magazine cover, or sharing an intimate snapshot from her life, J. Lo always looks good, and we love her taste for two-pieces.

Of course, there are so many more fabulous women who are 50 and older still proving that they can work a bikini and look as confident as ever. Check out the gallery above to see more photos of your favorite stars wearing two-pieces!