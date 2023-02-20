Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Stuns In White Bikini & Beach Cover Up In Gorgeous New Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Elizabeth Hurley, it is that she loves rocking a bikini on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 57-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a tiny white bikini with a sheer cover-up on top.

In the photos, Elizabeth wore a white triangle bikini from her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The tiny top featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and had a gold chain in the center of her chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in the swimsuit and she styled the top with matching low-rise white bottoms with gold chains on the sides.

On top of her bikini, she donned a sheer long-sleeve peacock and floral patterned cover-up. The long, wide-sleeve kimono tied around her waist and looked gorgeous with her white bathing suit. As for her glam, Elizabeth rocked a subtle sultry smokey eye with a glossy nude lip and she had her light brown hair down and parted to the side in effortless beach waves.

Aside from this look, another one of our favorite recent bikini photos from the actress was her light blue tiny bikini, also from her swimwear line. Elizabeth posted the video with the caption, “Back in a bikini,” with a red heart emoji, as she rocked a plunging triangle bikini top with gold hardware in the center of her chest and styled it with matching, low-rise bottoms that had the same gold chains on the sides. Elizabeth topped her look off with a pair of oversized sunglasses and had her hair down in natural, loose beach waves.